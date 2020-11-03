The City of Hoschton will hold a virtual meeting on its comprehensive plan this week.
The meeting is set Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m.
Northeast Georgia Regional Commission representative John Devine will also participate.
Those who want to join the meeting can find log-in details at https://cityofhoschton.net/event/town-hall-meeting-qa/
