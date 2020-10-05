Hoschton plans a town hall meeting with the city's mayor and council.
The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6-8 p.m. on the green space next to city hall (79 City Sq., Hoschton).
Citizens are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact city hall at 706-654-3034 or email city clerk Jennifer Harrison at jkidd@cityofhoschton.com.
