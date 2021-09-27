Hoschton’s residential growth and the resulting challenges were among the talking points on the third and final day of the city council’s retreat at Brasstown Valley Resort last week.
City manager Gary Fesperman, during a portion of his 2022 budget discussion, provided an overview of the growth the city is facing. He stressed that the current city administration is navigating growth initiated by the previous administration.
“The bulk of the growth that we’re experiencing now is not related to this administration,” he said Thursday (Sept. 30). “I want to make that real clear.”
Fesperman pointed to the 10-year build out of the 2,600-unit subdivision of Twin Lakes and Cresswind project — both developed by Kolter Homes — and the resulting demand for water and sewer customers because of it. The city currently serves 1,340 customers but that number is projected to increase rapidly. The city projects the Kolter developments to add over 300 units to the city per year.
“In less than four years, we will double what we are currently serving,” Fesperman said.
That will necessitate staffing needs the city must address now in public works, which will require money from the general fund. Hoschton does not levy a property tax.
“As you continue to bring this on-board, then we’ve got to have a way to pay for it,” Fesperman said. “So down the road — somewhere down the road — you’re going to have to look at implementing some type of millage.”
With an excess of 300 units added each year, the city has opted to split its utility billing, starting in December with its water billing. In-town residents will pay on the first billing cycle. Kolter residents and those of any other future developments will be billed on the 10th of each month.
Meanwhile, capital upgrades to the city’s systems are being undertaken to keep pace with the city’s growth.
Fesperman pointed to a sewer plant upgrade to a half million gallons and how the city “had to scurry” to get the city’s north water tank ready due to a lack of additional storage.
“All of these things could have and should have been addressed in the past, but they have not been, so now we have to deal with it,” he said. “So we’re playing catchup big time.”
Fesperman said the current administration in 18 months has approved less than 100 units, compared to 2,900 approved previously between the Kolter and Town Park developments.
“They (the previous administration) dropped some stuff in our lap and then left town,” Fesperman said. “So, we’ve been scurrying big time just to play catchup.”
He said the city is also playing catchup with its number of employees. The city now has 12 employees compared to five when Fesperman arrived in early 2020. Hoschton will have a projected 30 employees within the next four years.
“So, this is going to impact your budget,” Fesperman said.
The city plans to add five employees over the next year between police, public works and water and sewer, he said.
“We’ve put in a lot of base plates to come off of to grow this community,” Fesperman said. “And it’s going to pay huge dividends down the road.”
CONCEPT SELECTED FOR NEW CITY HALL
The council looked at multiple tiered-façade options for its new city hall at the retreat before selecting a concept with which to proceed. City leaders selected a design with a taller central façade with two shorter ones beside it. The central facade would feature a step-down roof. The façade’s design will blend with that of Hoschton’s historic downtown district.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business conducted at the retreat, the council:
•heard from Fesperman the 2022 budget should be ready for a first-read by the November council meeting and up for a vote by December.
•discussed revamping the city’s website, which could cost between $20,000-$30,000 to complete and $10,000 a year to maintain. “If a website is done right, you’re saving an employee, maybe more than one employee,” Sell said. Sell discussed a possible feature that would allow citizens to notify the city of maintenance and other issues around town. He also mentioned the possibility of using a new website to livestream city council meetings.
•discussed consulting with the city’s DDA for potential uses for a historic home located on city-owned property on Mulberry St. The council mentioned having tarps placed over the roof to help preserve the structure until a decision is made about its future.
•discussed using impact fees to purchase park land. Sell noted that if the city grows to 10,000 residents, it will need 75 additional acres of parks. The mayor suggested that the city “start hunting property.” Sell also mentioned discussed the possibility of using impact fees for a fire station in Hoschton to service the Kolter development and anything else built on that side of town along Hwy. 53.
•discussed if the city should pursue an expansion to its city cemetery, which dates back to at least the early 1990s. The availability of land and maintenance of an extra space were mentioned as issues.
•talked with county manager Kevin Poe and assistant manager Gina Roy. Among the items discussed, Roy encouraged the city to become active in the Gainesville-Hall Metro Planning Organization to help secure DOT funding for its road projects.
•talked with county tax commissioner Candace Taylor-Heaton, who presented a consolidation and evaluation of the city’s digest. The numbers were requested by the council should it ever consider imposing a millage rate. Minus a 2% commission to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, a rate of two mills in 2021 would generate $303,969, and a rate of four mills would generate $607,938. The city has a real property, 40% value of $148.96 million for 2021 and a personal property, 40% value of $10.98 million. Sell noted that Hoschton has doubled in value since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.