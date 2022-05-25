Hoschton Police Chief Brad Hill is pushing for school speed zone cameras to slow down traffic on Hwy. 53.
Hill went before the Jackson County school board earlier this month to advocate for school speed-zone cameras along Hwy. 53 near West Jackson Elementary School. Hill, who took over Hoschton’s re-instated police department less than a year ago, said the city is having issues with speeders along the state route. He told the BOE that a speed study indicated traffic reaching speeds of 60-70 mph on Hwy. 53 during school hours. The speed limit is 25 mph.
“Those cameras will replace an officer having to sit up there and run speed detection,” Hill said on Wednesday (May 18) of last week. “It’s not a money-maker thing. It’s not trying to bring in revenue for the department. It’s a correction thing, a deterrent for people to not speed through there during school hours.”
According to school leaders, the issue is on hold pending further information.
The cameras would detect school-zone speeders during school hours and send citations. State law stipulates a 10 mph forgiveness over the speed limit before an automated citation is issued. Nearby Jefferson School System has speed detection cameras in two locations.
Hill said his department is in the final stages of approval for its speed citation permit through the state and would be running radar and laser on Hwy. 53 as well.
“But having those cameras really replaces an officer,” he said. “I don’t have to have somebody sitting up there all of the time.”
The speed-monitoring devices were originally proposed to the Hoschton City Council back in July of 2021. According to that presentation, Sensys Gatso Group will install and maintain the cameras at no cost to the city, but will keep 35% of the ticket revenues. The automated system operates during school hours and doesn’t operate on weekends, in the summer or anytime school isn’t in session.
In February, superintendent April Howard sent a letter to the state DOT in support of putting speed cameras in Hoschton and also near Maysville Elementary School.
— Mike Buffington contributed to this report.
