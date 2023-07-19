Some familiar faces will occupy Hoschton’s former city hall.
The city council voted unanimously Monday (July 17) to allow the Hoschton Police Department to move into the space at 79 City Square, which used to house the city’s government offices and meeting space.
“In conversations that we’ve had with (Police) Chief (Brad) Hill, we think it’s a good idea that Chief Hill and his team move over to our old city hall building … So we’ve all discussed that, and we think that’s the right thing to do for Chief Hill.”
The city government relocated to the new city hall complex at 65 City Square in June.
This will be the second home of the revived Hoschton Police Department.
The department was reinstated in 2021, having been dissolved 11 years earlier, and moved into its current location at 4162 Hwy. 53 in the spring of 2022. The city purchased the Hwy. 53 building, previously the site of a florist, and remodeled it to house the police department, budgeting $50,000 for the project.
Hoschton leaders will now seek bids from tenants to fill that space.
