Hoschton City Hall

The Hoschton Police Department will move into the former city hall space at 79 City Square.

 Photo by Ben Munro

Some familiar faces will occupy Hoschton’s former city hall.

The city council voted unanimously Monday (July 17) to allow the Hoschton Police Department to move into the space at 79 City Square, which used to house the city’s government offices and meeting space.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.