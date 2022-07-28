N2105P43003C.TIF

Hoschton police is warning of a recent scam in which callers — from a number showing as the Hoschton Police Department — claim to be collecting money on behalf of the U.S. Treasury or the U.S. Marshalls.

The scammers are asking that money or gift cards be mailed to them for the person to avoid being arrested. The person is also told they’re not allowed to tell anyone.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.