Hoschton police is warning of a recent scam in which callers — from a number showing as the Hoschton Police Department — claim to be collecting money on behalf of the U.S. Treasury or the U.S. Marshalls.
The scammers are asking that money or gift cards be mailed to them for the person to avoid being arrested. The person is also told they’re not allowed to tell anyone.
Two reports have been made in less than a week targeting an elderly woman.
“Please remember: Scammers pretend to be a business or the government,” the department stated in a social media post. “Scammers pressure you to act immediately. Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone. Don’t give your personal or financial information.
“Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.”
