A political forum for Hoschton council candidates has been cancelled. The Hoschton Women’s Civic Club forum was set for March 4.
The cancellation comes after Hope Weeks, Jared Thompson and Raphael Mayberry declined to participate.
Weeks is running for mayor against Shannon Sell in the March 24 election.
Thompson faces Tracy Carswell in a May 19 election for the city council seat vacated by Weeks. (Weeks was forced to resign in order to run for mayor.)
And Mayberry could face James Lawson in the March 24 election for a city council seat. The Jackson County Board of Elections voted to disqualify Lawson from that race. But Lawson has appealed and Judge Joe Booth has issued a stay of the election board’s decision until a March 11 court hearing on the matter.
Weeks, Thompson and Mayberry all cited their unwillingness to participate in the forum was due to Lawson being included as a participant.
In an email to a civic club leader, Mayberry said, “…my presence at the forum is unnecessary since James Lawson’s candidacy has been disqualified by the board of elections of Jackson County. I have been sworn in as a council member as of Feb. 24. The stay Judge Booth placed on the early voting does not throw out the decision made by the board of electors.”
Weeks was also critical of including Lawson in the forum and urged the civic club to postpone the forum until after the March 11 hearing.
“Councilman Mayberry was sworn in on February 24 in accordance with applicable law,” Weeks wrote in a separate email. “The stay issued by Judge Booth placed on early voting, or interference thereof, does not negate the decision made by the board. The city released a statement indicating it stands behind its decision to swear in Councilman Mayberry and recognizes him as a council member, not a candidate.
“The Hoschton Women's Civic Club's decision to recognize him as a candidate and Mr. Lawson as a qualified candidate is in direct conflict with the City's stance on the issue. I do not believe the club should be interfering in the decisions of the city in this manner.”
Thompson sent a similar response.
“James Lawson was disqualified by the Jackson County Board of Elections as a candidate based on his residency qualifications, and although he has appealed that decision to the Superior Court and a stay has been issued by a judge ‘inasmuch as early voting begins Monday, March 2, 2020’ that does not vindicate him as a candidate,” Thompson said in an email to the club. “To include him, and additionally to invite Councilman Mayberry, who has already been sworn in and whose position the stay makes no mention of, is a flagrant attempt to undermine the authority of Hoschton's newest city official. Mr. Mayberry can no longer be considered a candidate by any definition of the word, and attempting to include both Mr. Lawson and Mr. Mayberry indicates that the forum organizers seem to know more than or be able to judge evidence more faithfully than a Superior Court Judge. That reason alone is more than enough justification for me to distance myself from such an event.”
Mayberry also criticized the civic club for not condemning former Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland. The two former elected leaders came under fire last year over racial comments made surrounding the search for a new city administrator.
“During the last year many in your civic group have failed to condemn the words and actions of Theresa Kenerly and Jim Cleveland,” Mayberry said. “With the exception of Hope Weeks and Susan Powers your civic group did not speak out publicly about the situation. Until your civic group can have the moral courage to proclaim racist, unlawful actions for what they are then our community should not let you conduct a political forum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.