The Hoschton Women’s Civic Club will host a political forum on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. for the three candidates running in a special election for a vacated Hoschton City Council seat.
The forum will be held at the Hoschton train depot at 4272 Hwy. 53.
Christina Brown, Debbie Martin and Tammy Sweat are running for the post vacated by former council member Shantwon Astin, who resigned in March after moving out of the city limits.
Shawn Adams, a Hoschton Downtown Development Authority member, had previously qualified for the election but withdrew from the race last week. Adams will continue to serve on the Hoschton DDA.
