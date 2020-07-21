Plans to update Hoschton's Hwy. 53 overlay district rules have been postponed until September.
The Hoschton City Council voted July 20 to delay taking a vote on the proposed update pending more information from citizens, property owners and the town's planner.
The proposed update was supposed to resolve some inconsistent rules and regulations in the overlay district. The district deals mostly with design issues along the Hwy. 53 corridor.
But several council members said they were unclear about what exactly was being changed with the rewritten regulations and at least one council member wanted to revisit why the overlay district had been extended outside the downtown area, a move that happened several years ago.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the council's July 20 meeting, the board approved:
• extending a sewerage line into an industrial area off of Jackson Trail Rd. with a 3-1 vote. Council member Shantwon Astin was opposed to the plan.
• declaring two vehicles as surplus and buying a new truck for the city.
• having city administrator Gary Fesperman begin interviewing people for two building inspector positions. The council also approved buying two new vehicles to be used by those hired for the positions.
• a water purchase agreement with the Town of Braselton for up to 200,000 gallons per day at a rate of $2.63/gal.
• amending the town's building permit regulations to require residences be occupied within one year and commercial buildings occupied within 18 months. An extension could be granted for cause by the city.
• appointing Joe Vogt and Dr. Mukesh Kumar to the town's planning commission. Vogt replaces Ray Vaughn while Kumar replaces James Lawson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.