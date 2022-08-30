The City of Hoschton on Thursday (Sept. 1) will host the first of three property tax hearings.
The city, which currently levies no property taxes, will take public input over a proposed millage rate of 3.5 mills on property owners. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot at 4272 Hwy. 53.
The second and third hearings, also at the depot, will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The hearings were originally slated for Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 before Hoschton leaders opted to reschedule them.
If approved by the city council, the property taxes would be included on Hoschton residents’ October Jackson County tax bills.
According to a notice released by the city, the proposed tax increase for a homesteaded property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $420 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $315.
