The City of Hoschton has moved its property tax hearings to September.
The city, which currently levies no property taxes, will take public input over a proposed millage rate with three hearings at the Hoschton Train Depot at 4272 Hwy. 53. Hoschton leaders are proposing a millage rate of 3.5 mills on property owners.
The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. The second and third meetings will both be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The hearings were originally slated for Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
If approved by the city council, the property taxes would be included on Hoschton residents’ October Jackson County tax bills.
According to a notice released by the city, the proposed tax increase for a homesteaded property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $420 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $315.
Interim City Manager Shannon Sell in late July that said revenue from the proposed property tax is needed largely to fund city’s re-instated police department, which the city plans to expand as the city grows, and city road maintenance projects.
