The City of Hoschton will not hold qualifying this coming week for its regular and special elections set for Nov. 7.
After an error in the city’s public notice listed qualifying dates as Aug. 7-9, Hoschton has now announced Aug. 23-25 as its qualifying dates.
Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. daily at Hoschton City Hall, located at 61 City Square.
Hoschton will have five open seats between its regular and special elections.
The city is holding regular elections for three council seats whose terms expire in 2024. Up for grabs in those races are the seats of Tracy Carswell, who said he won’t seek re-election; Debbie Martin, who won a council seat in 2022 to fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin; and the former seat of Adam Ledbetter, who stepped down in February.
Meanwhile, Hoschton’s special elections will fill the seats of former mayor Lauren O’Leary, who resigned on July 5, and former councilman Scott Mims, who stepped down in March. Those terms don’t expire until 2026.
The qualifying fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for the council seats.
Here is the qualifying notice:
CALL FOR SPECIAL ELECTION & REGULAR ELECTION
Due to an error regarding originally published dates, please see the correct qualifying dates below:
Notice is hereby given that the City of Hoschton will hold a General Election on November 7, 2023, at the Hoschton Community Center, 65 City Square, Hoschton, Georgia 30548. In accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 21-2-132, qualifying will be conducted by the City Clerk’s office and held at Hoschton City Hall, 61 City Square, from 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and from 1:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Thursday, August 24, 2023, and Friday, August 25, 2023. During this time, candidates for the three open councilmember seats, with terms extending from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2027, shall file qualifying documents and pay the qualifying fee of $180.00.
Notice is hereby given in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 21-2-540 that the City of Hoschton will hold a Special Election on November 7, 2023, at the Hoschton Community Center, 65 City Square, Hoschton, Georgia 30548. The Special Election shall be held to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of one open councilmember seat, as well as the open seat for the mayor, which terms will commence following the certification of the Special Election results and extend through December 31, 2025. In accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 21-2-132, qualifying will be conducted by the City Clerk’s office and held at Hoschton City Hall, 61 City Square, from 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and from 1:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Thursday, August 24, 2023, and Friday, August 25, 2023. During this time, candidates for the unexpired term for the councilmember and mayor seats, shall file qualifying documents and pay the qualifying fee of $180.00 for the councilmember seat or the qualifying fee of $360.00 for the mayor seat.
