Hoschton tower and new banner

The City of Hoschton will not hold qualifying this coming week for its regular and special elections set for Nov. 7.

After an error in the city’s public notice listed qualifying dates as Aug. 7-9, Hoschton has now announced Aug. 23-25 as its qualifying dates.

