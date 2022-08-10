The City of Hoschton received a positive audit report for its 2021 finances, according to documents released by the city.
The firm of Alexander, Almand and Bangs, LLP, out of Gainesville conducted the audit.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 10:06 am
The firm concluded that the city “completed the year with many ongoing projects, favorable net position and increases in total position in most funds. Good fiscal management has been a contributing factor to the city’s success while providing the necessary services for the citizens of the city.”
According to audit figures, Hoschton received approximately $2.58 million in general fund revenues for 2021, a difference of $40,054 more than originally budgeted. It spent approximately $2.24 million from its general fund in 2021, a difference of $782,244 less than originally budgeted.
That left the city with $822,298 in general fund revenue over expenses for 2021.
