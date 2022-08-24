Hoschton residents raised questions related to a $900,000 city property purchase downtown as well as the search for a new city manager during an informal town hall session last week with city leaders.
The event, hosted Aug. 17 at Hoschton City Hall, was the second question-and-answer platform held by Hoschton officials and the session again drew a full crowd.
Mayor Lauren O’Leary, councilwoman Fredria Carter-Sterling, councilman James Lawson, city planner Jerry Weitz and city clerk Jennifer Kidd-Harrison attended on behalf of the city.
One of the first topics brought up was the $900,000 purchase the city made in May for property on the corner of Broad St. and Hwy. 53 currently occupied by an auto service garage (Larry’s Garage). The city, in partnership with the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA), looks to utilize the historic building for commercial use.
Former city councilman and city planning commission member Scott Butler questioned the city’s due diligence regarding environmental studies of the building and property. He also questioned why the city didn’t seek the second phase of an environmental study for the property.
“I’m just curious, was an environmental attorney consulted before purchasing that property?” Butler asked.
He contended that the city would be held liable for any future environmental issues, even if the property is sold.
DDA member Shawn Adams, who attended the meeting, said the second phase was not recommended to the city after the initial study. O’Leary also said a Phase 2 study was not recommended.
Butler also said he asked, via an open records request, if money was borrowed for the purchase of the property. He said that Shannon Sell, the city’s interim manager, told him money was not borrowed. Butler, however, said a loan for the property appeared on the city’s balance sheet. O’Leary confirmed that the city took out a loan for the purchase.
“I’m trying to figure out why the city manager would lie to citizens about not having a loan on it,” Butler said.
Butler also took issue with the city installing a new roof on a historic home it owns on Mulberry St. Potential uses for the space could include a restaurant or meeting space. Butler said he filed an open records request and found no structural or mold studies had been performed on the house.
“And yet, we spent good money on a roof for a building that we don’t even know if it can be used for any of those things y’all are studying,” Butler said.
Butler said Sell “is running the city and not doing due diligence and putting us as citizens, with a tax, at liability,” he said, referring to a proposed Hoschton city tax.
An update on the city manager search was later brought up by residents. Sell, after losing a re-election bid for mayor in November of 2021, has served as the city’s interim manager since early April after being appointed by the council. Lawson said the search continues for a permanent city manager, but noted that 13 other municipalities are also seeking a city manager — many of which can pay a higher salary that what Hoschton offers. O’Leary said the city has one potential applicant for the job.
One resident expressed frustration with Sell managing the city.
“Most of the voters voted you (O’Leary) in to vote him out,” the resident said. “Not all but most. And then to have him running the city after the people spoke that they didn’t want him running the city is kind of a slap in the face.”
Residents also inquired about Sell’s salary in his interim role. O’Leary said Sell is paid $500 per day but does not work every day.
In other topics discussed, citizens voiced concerns about the city having sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the expected population surge over the next 10 years, particularly water infrastructure. The city has just two wells, one of which is a low-volume producer. Most of the city’s water supply comes through purchases from the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority and the Town of Braselton. City representatives said efforts to find well sites continue.
"Should there not be a moratorium on anything else, any huge developments, apartments, until you have a source for water to support what you've got already?" one resident asked.
Butler told city officials that he believed the Mulberry River, which runs along the city’s border, should have been examined by the city as a viable water source. He also noted that his neighborhood is opposing the City of Winder, which plans to draw water from the river. Butler said the city has not aided the neighborhood in those efforts.
OTHER DISCUSSION
Other topics discussed during the Q&A included:
•the timetable for a proposed Publix on Peachtree Rd. According to Weitz, Publix has submitted its development plans and land disturbance plans for the project. He said review will likely take “around a month or so, maybe two,” followed by ground breaking.
•entrances required for the 55-lot Nunnally Farms subdivision on Peachtree Rd. Weitz said the development will have just one entrance. He said city zoning ordinances once required two entrances for developments of more than 50 homes before that ordinance was amended.
•the need for sidewalks in the city. A resident questioned the city’s plans to build a new playground when she believes there’s a lack of sidewalks in town. O’Leary said the city has applied for a sidewalk grant and also noted that the playground will be funded through special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds. “We’re not writing a check for a playground,” she said.
•the city’s traffic problem at the intersection at Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd. where drivers experience long waits to make turns. City leaders noted that Kolter Homes, which is developing the large Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions near that area, will perform another traffic study once approximately 790 homes are occupied to help determine the need for a traffic light. City leaders noted that only the DOT can install a traffic light on a state route. Butler said if city money was pledged to toward a traffic light project, he believed the DOT would act sooner. “If you go to them, instead of buying million-dollar, 100-year-old buildings, and say we have a million dollars to put toward a red light at Hwy. 53 and Peachtree (Road), GDOT gets really helpful with you to make that happen,” he said.
