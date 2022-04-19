Hoschton residents have expressed growing concern at the increased traffic and development along Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd.
To a packed room at Hoschton City Council’s April 18 work session meeting, the Hoschton public explained the problems with new developments popping up and traffic increasing.
While the council repealed a recent application for a convenience store and gas station in that area last month, developments still pop up all the time. The public believes more industrial development could increase traffic and further degrade the residential and historic character of the neighborhood.
Traffic along the route is already jammed where many accidents occur and people wait long periods to turn left. Lineups of up to 15 cars occur when people try to turn left during rush hour. Developments such as gas stations would only make it more compromised.
They say the most important concern for Hoschton residents is the increasingly dangerous traffic.
One resident, Ross Billingsley, spoke of the traffic problems along the highway which includes congestion from Braselton and Winder. He suggests the Georgia Department of Transportation conduct a comprehensive traffic study and consider better traffic patterns, ultimately including a traffic light at the intersection.
“I am requesting a moratorium on any future development . . . a thorough study needs to be done for a traffic light at that intersection. [Increased development traffic] would put tremendous stress on our intersection if not already,” he said.
“This new light should be the most important new project created for the citizens of Hoschton for the future of our city. We can still grow and provide proven traffic control tools. We need a traffic light at this intersection please.”
Another resident, Eleanor Green, spoke of the downgrade development causes in the neighborhood.
“The [industrial] category should no longer be allowed in future re-zonings of that property . . . Something is going to happen again and that is not an appropriate use . . . Peachtree Rd. has always been residential . . . don’t put something so out of character there please,” she said. “[New developments] add more vehicles to our already failing and inadequate infrastructure. So, council members, listen to your constituents. How often does the house get this full?”
Many outcries came after the last statement.
The residents asked the council to think critically of the existing historic neighborhood when rezoning the area and to consider the traffic study with GDOT. They say it is a civic responsibility for the council, and people are willing to work with the City of Hoschton to make it happen.
