Hoschton’s new north water tower is projected to come online fully at the end of the summer when completion of a booster station is anticipated.

According to the city’s engineer, Jerry Hood, of EMI, the water booster pump station will increase the water system pressure threshold enough to completely fill the half-million-gallon north tank. Hood said the tank currently only partially fills from Braselton’s water system.

