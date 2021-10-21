The City of Hoschton announced on Thursday morning a pair of meetings over the next few days.
The first is set for Friday (Oct. 22) at 5 p.m. at the city’s historic depot where city officials will take questions about “present-day growth, future growth and any questions or concerns about day-to-day operations for the City of Hoschton.”
The depot is located at 4272 Hwy. 53.
The second meeting is Sunday (Oct. 24) at 1 p.m. and will be held at city hall in conduction with officials with the University of Georgia’s Center for Community Design and Preservation. City officials, including Hoschton’s Downtown Development Authority, will discuss a conceptual master plan to guide future growth in town. The city has approved a contract with the University of Georgia for design services.
City Hall is located at 79 City Square.
