Hoschton officials hope to land a half-million grant to aid their efforts towards a city park near downtown.

The city council voted last week to pursue a matching grant of up to $500,000 through the Department of the Interior Land and Water Conservation Fund to help develop the park on a seven-acre tract on Mulberry St.

