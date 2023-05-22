Hoschton officials hope to land a half-million grant to aid their efforts towards a city park near downtown.
The city council voted last week to pursue a matching grant of up to $500,000 through the Department of the Interior Land and Water Conservation Fund to help develop the park on a seven-acre tract on Mulberry St.
A three-phase plan calls for a park with walking trails, a playground and an amphitheater.
Applications are due May 30. The second phase of the application will be available in the fall. Hoschton will have a funding commitment by late winter or early spring if successful.
The city has already made moves to develop the park. In April, the council awarded a $15,290 bid to Engineering Management, Inc. for designs, which the city will use as part of the grant application process.
City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said last month that the city hopes to complete the walking trails this year with money already in the city budget. The entire park would be a two-to-three-year project, according to Kidd-Harrison.
