Interim Hoschton City Manager Shannon Sell said at last week’s city council meeting that the city is actively searching for "water in the ground" as Hoschton attempts to become more water independent. To that end, the city has some potential leads for wells, though finding water takes time, according to Sell.
“It’s just a slow process with contractors, the drillers,” Sell said, when contacted later in the week.
He pointed to six to eight sites along the Mulberry River corridor that could potentially produce wells. The city recently drilled holes at two other sites and hit water on both attempts, though the water volume on one was not satisfactory while the water quality was not up to standard on the other, according to Sell.
Sell said he believes the city — whose population is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade — needs bring one well online per year for the next 10 years.
“I think that would be really good for Hoschton and even everyone else,” he said. “The less we have to depend on somebody else for water, the more they’re going to have for themselves.”
The city currently buys water from both Jackson County and Braselton, costing Hoschton approximately $20,000 per month. While Hoschton does produce some water from its own wells, the majority of the city’s water is purchased from those two entities.
As for Hoschton’s wells, one produces approximately 100 gallons a minute. It was brought back online about two years ago. The city’s other well produces far less at 30-35 gallons a minute.
The city will continue to search for additional water sources, according to Sell.
“It’s cheaper to make it ourself than to buy it,” he said.
WATER TOWERS
Meanwhile, the city’s West Jackson water tower is expected to come online in early August. It will store 500,000 gallons. By comparison, the city’s in-town tower stores 100,000 gallons.
The city has plans to build a one million gallon water tower on the southside of town on Jopena Blvd., across from the large Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions, which will total 2,600 homes when both are built out.
The tank will cost about $4 million (for which money from tap fees will be used), though the city hopes to land $600,000 in grant funding, as it did for the West Jackson tower, to help fund the cost of the new tower.
Sell said he believes construction on the next tower will begin within a year. Once the south tower is complete, the in-town tower — which is not as tall as the new ones — will go offline. The West Jackson and southside tower would give the city a storage capacity of 1.5 million gallons.
Sell said he was “100% confident in our water supply” as the city grows over the next 10 years.
Elsewhere, Sell said the city will look to replace many of the old water lines in town (some are 50 to 60 years old) with new 12-inch lines to help improve the city’s water pressure. The line replacement project will cover the main parts of town along Hwy. 53, West Jackson Rd., Jefferson St. and White St.
“That’s a project for next year,” Sell said.
