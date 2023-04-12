City Square banner 2

Hoschton leaders are seeking public input before deciding on a proposed downtown mural.

The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) seeks to have a mural of the John R. Hosch home painted on the exterior brick wall of city hall at the north end of City Square. But city council members want to gather resident feedback on public art before moving forward. At its April 10 meeting, the DDA announced that the city had posted an online survey for residents to offer their opinions. It is available at https://forms.gle/PpsLJf5Z2aC2VRdGA

