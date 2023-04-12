Hoschton leaders are seeking public input before deciding on a proposed downtown mural.
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) seeks to have a mural of the John R. Hosch home painted on the exterior brick wall of city hall at the north end of City Square. But city council members want to gather resident feedback on public art before moving forward. At its April 10 meeting, the DDA announced that the city had posted an online survey for residents to offer their opinions. It is available at https://forms.gle/PpsLJf5Z2aC2VRdGA
The Hoschton DDA is working with a University of Georgia student art program to have the Hosch home mural painted at a cost between $5,500 and $5,800.
The Hosch home, built in the late 1800s, stood until 2022. It served as Hoschton's first post office and later a nurses' quarters for the Allen Clinic and Hospital, which operated from 1930-1954 on Peachtree Rd.
The DDA hoped to have a mural in place by April, but the project — if approved by the city council — will be on hold until at least May to allow for the survey.
DDA member Marsha Hunter said that might not align with the UGA group's schedule.
"They had time for us in April, but they are pretty much booked for the month of May," she said.
Plans call for one mural this year and perhaps another mural on the south end of City Square to be completed next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.