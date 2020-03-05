Hoschton is seeking members for its planning and zoning board.
Four seats are open on the city's five-member board.
Those seats were held by Jan Gailey, Tracy Carswell and Ray Vaughn, whose terms expired December, 2019, and Gene Latham, who resigned. Latham's term expires in December.
James Lawson is the only current active planning and zoning board member.
Two applications have been submitted so far to fill the four seats.
"A planning and zoning commission is a local elected or appointed government board charged with recommending to the local town or city council the boundaries of the various original zoning districts and appropriate regulations to be enforced therein and any proposed amendments thereto," town leaders state.
For more information, contact city hall at 706-654-3034 or email info@cityofhoschton.com.
An application can be found on the City of Hoschton Facebook page. Those interested in applying can email the application to info@cityofhoschton.com or apply in person at City Hall, 79 City Sq., Hoschton.
"You must live within the city limits to apply," town leaders state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.