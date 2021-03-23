The Hoschton mayor and council want to abolish the town's planning and zoning commission.
But that didn't sit well with the planning board, which strongly opposed the council's move during its March 22 meeting.
In an email sent to members of the Hoschton Planning and Zoning Commission on March 9, Mayor Shannon Sell announced he and the council had decided to “streamline the process while saving city money by eliminating the planning and zoning commission.”
In order to be formally abolished, however, there are some ordinances the commission must hear and vote on first.
As a result, the commission found itself voting on the topic of its own termination during its March 22 meeting.
The disband move was unanimously opposed by the commission.
Sell suggested in his email that planning board members consider serving the town's new downtown development authority, group recently conceptualized by the council. It should be formed within the next two months, Sell said.
But planning board members were unmoved in their opposition to the disbandment of their group.
“I strongly object to any removal of this planning committee,” said planning board chairman Scott Butler. “This has been the most independent, wise, unprejudiced, non-conflict of interest group that I’ve ever worked with."
Butler is a former member of the city council.
“I don't think the citizens want expeditious approval without honest and open dialogue amongst the public about decisions impacting their lives,” Butler said.
During the public hearing on the matter, Hoschton resident Wilda Curney asked, “Where's the checks and balances? Where's the oversight? Seems like a fast track for the mayor and the council to just streamline any developers coming in and just stamping anything coming in.”
Resident Pat Salsman also spoke in favor of keeping the commission.
“We absolutely need the commission," she said. "I'm going to talk to all of my neighbors and encourage them to come in and talk to you guys. Get information, that's what it's all about. I support you 100 percent.”
