Hoschton has two council seats up for election this year, along with the mayor's seat.
The City of Hoschton recently approved its qualifying dates and fees for the Nov. 2 General Election. Qualifying will be held beginning Monday, Sept. 13, at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 15, ending at 4:30 p.m.
Mayor Shannon Sell's seat is up for election, along with the city council posts 2 and 6, currently held by Tracy Carswell and James Lawson.
Qualifying fees are $27, both for the mayoral seat and the two council seats.
Those wishing to qualify may do so at the Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Square, Hoschton.
