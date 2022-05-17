The City of Hoschton will hold qualifying Aug. 1-3 for a special election to fill the seat of former councilman Shantwon Astin, who resigned in March after moving out of the city limits. The special election will be included on the November ballot.
City leaders approved the qualifying dates at their May 16 meeting after passing an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County to run the special election.
The county’s fee for running an election has increased from $1 per registered voter to $2.50 per registered voter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.