The Hoschton City Council recently swore in Shannon Sell as the new interim city manager.
At the April 18 regular council meeting, it appointed him as interim city manager and administered his oath.
Sell is the former mayor of Hoschton, having led the city through major government changes, new developments and the annexation and rezoning of a property for a mixed-use development.
According to current mayor Lauren O’Leary, the council had to make changes with the current city manager, but Sell is up to date and knowledgeable with the City of Hoschton and the responsibilities needed for the job.
“He will assist in keeping the city flowing while we look for another manager,” she added.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 18, the city council:
approved the rezoning of an OR (office residential) property to a C-2 (general commercial highway oriented district) property. There are conditions in place for this rezoning.
approved the 2022 municipal court schedule, fines and operating policy for the police. This policy includes speed regulations, the location of municipal court at the Historic Train Depot, court fines, general offenses and enforcement of quiet time during the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
approved appointments of a judge, prosecutor and public defender.
approved the historic commission terms. This approval establishes the terms for a newly appointed historic commission’s leaders as two two-year terms and one one-year term. The commission will facilitate grants for historic preservation and development, particularly in Downtown Hoschton.
approved starting the base for the new website. The new website is long overdue and has already been approved in the budget; the base will cost a little over $3,000.
approved specifications for Hoschton’s Spring Festival to be held on May 14. These specifications include allowing alcohol, approving Sliced Pizza to sell alcohol onsite, and closing City Square the day of May 14.
