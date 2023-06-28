Hoschton has secured its time capsule vault. Now, it needs to be filled.
The city’s downtown development authority and historic perseveration committee (HPC) will work toward selecting which items, representative of present-day Hoschton, to seal away in a small vault approximately the size of a Styrofoam cooler.
The time capsule will be dedicated in August along with Hoschton’s new city hall, filled in the fall and sealed during the city’s December Jingle Mingle.
When filled and sealed, it will be housed in the lobby of the new Hoschton community room in a locked, glass-door display case opposite a rotating display of Hoschton events and history.
The exterior of the vault will feature an aerial photo of present-day Hoschton (prior to the new city hall construction) and a plaque specifying that the capsule will be opened when the city celebrates its bicentennial in 2081.
According to Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee member Marsha Hunter, the cost of the time capsule has been covered through a donation.
