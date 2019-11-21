The City of Hoschton will hold a special called meeting on Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall to discuss changes it wants to make in its city charter.
Any changes to the charter have to be approved by the Georgia General Assembly, which begins meeting in January. Local legislators Rep. Tommy Benton and Sen. Frank Ginn have to sign off on the changes and introduce legislation to amend the charter.
Hoschton attorney Thomas Mitchell told the council on Nov. 12 that if changes are going to be made to the charter, the effort needs to begin soon. He said Rep. Benton would like to have the changes by the third week of January to get the legislation drafted and into the legislative process.
Mitchell specifically mentioned previous discussions to have the city move to a city manager form of government. That form generally empowers a hired city manager to run the day to day affairs of the city. Currently, Hoschton's mayor has those duties.
Two years ago, the town created a city administrators position as a first step toward professionalizing the city's governance.
Council member Hope Weeks suggested that two council members form a committee to do an early draft for the possible changes, but Mayor Theresa Kenerly indicated she wants the entire council working on charter changes.
ASTIN QUESTIONS BENTON'S INPUT
New council member Shantwon Astin wanted to know how much say Rep. Benton has in the city's charter changes.
"How much input does he have?" Astin asked. "He's not a resident of the city, he's just a representative, not a resident. So how much input does he have?"
When told that Benton had been handling charter amendments for years, Astin continued to question how much input Benton should have in the process.
"Regardless of how long he's been doing it and whatnot, he's not a member of the city," Astin said. "The only thing he has to do is take it to (the state) and review and revise it."
But Mitchell pointed out that Benton is the one who will decide whether or not to introduce legislation to change the charter.
"The legislature isn't going to adopt local legislation unless the local delegation is unanimous (in support), Mitchell said. "That's the general practice in the legislature."
Astin still wanted to know the limits of Benton's input.
"What does he have the power to change verses what we put forward... will it need to be to his satisfaction verses the general consensus of the people in the city?" Astin asked.
By way of example of Benton's possible input, Mitchell said that Benton had suggested in the past that the city have council members elected from individual wards and not at-large. But Mitchell said he believes the town is too small for council members to be elected by wards. He said that it would be possible for one large subdivision to dominate the city under a ward-based system.
Legally, Benton could insist on such a change before he agrees to introduce city charter legislation.
The called meeting on Nov. 25 to discuss the city charter is in addition to a called meeting on Nov. 21 at 5:30 at city hall to discuss the 2020 budget and to review proposals for solid waste collection.
OTHER ACTION
In other action on Nov. 12, the council:
• waived the depot rental fee for Angel Ride, a non-profit group that hosts an annual benefit bike ride.
• adopted a third-party inspection ordinance in response to new state regulations.
• adopted several administrative zoning changes including a city initiated rezoning of 21 parcels on West Jefferson St. and Bell Ave. from R2 to R3 to put the properties into “a more appropriate zoning classification;" created more standard lot width requirements for residential developments; changed the minimum lot size requirement for townhomes to 2,400 sq. ft.; and corrected a scrivener's error that got some zoning uses mixed up.
• accepted a bid for $4,200 to pay for upkeep projects at the Hoschton Train Depot.
• changed the city's rules for addressing the council, eliminating a requirement to verbally state an address.
• renewed a contract with JAT Consulting, the city's financial consulting group.
• adopted a resolution on a language access plan for the CBDG grant, ensuring the town has a process in place to translate documents related to the grant for non-English speakers.
