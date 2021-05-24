The City of Hoschton has a large agenda of rezoning-related items at its upcoming June 3 meeting.
Among the items slated for a public hearing at the meeting are:
• a rezoning for 41 townhouses on 5.87 acres on the north side of West Jefferson St. at Panther Court.
• a rezoning for a convenience store with gas and fast-food restaurants on Hwy. 53 south of Town Center Parkway.
• three variances for the city itself for two one-story office buildings at 92 Jopena Blvd.
• a rezoning and three variances for a commercial development on Hwy. 53 near Bell St. and White St.
• amending city codes to repeal a section that requires a subdivision of 50 lots or more to have more than one entrance/exit and to provide for golf cart paths. The council is also looking to amend some of its requirements for townhouses in the city.
