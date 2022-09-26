The Hoschton City Council has called a meeting for Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 3 p.m. to vote on a finalized plat for townhomes at Cambridge at Towne Center, Unit 1.
The plat calls for 115 fee-simple townhome lots on 14.83 acres on the Southside of Towne Center Pkwy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.