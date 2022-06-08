The City of Hoschton will hold a public meeting July 7 at 3 p.m. at city hall to discuss improvement needs for the city's wastewater system and "encourage public involvement in the development of a plan to improve the wastewater system," according to a notice issued by the city.
"The public meeting will attempt to identify public preferences for alternative methods of improving the city’s wastewater facilities," the notice stated. "These alternatives will be evaluated and included in the city’s facilities plan and environmental information document, the major planning document covering the wastewater system."
