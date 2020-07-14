Hoschton's efforts to re-establish a city police department could get a boost from plans to implement building impact fees in the city.
The town has created a committee of local citizens to help with the development of city impact fees. That group will meet on July 20 at 4 p.m. prior to a public hearing before the full city council 7 p.m.
The fees would be used to build a proposed $2.27 million police facility, a new EMS station ($261,000), a new fire and rescue station ($1.34 million) and additional parks and recreation facilities ($1.08 million.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.