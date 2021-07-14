Hoschton is now in the farmers market business.
The city’s downtown development authority (DDA) voted Monday (July 12) to host a twice-monthly farmers market on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The first event is slated for Aug. 12.
The farmers markets will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December when only one event will be held.
The market, headed up by DDA member Tracey Carden, will run through Dec. 9.
The DDA plans to charge vendors $10 per event. It also approved a logo for the market.
In other business, the DDA:
•swore in new member Anita Boyd.
•heard from chairman Sri Kumar that the DDA will present its budget requests to the Hoschton City Council during a portion of the council’s Sept. 21-23 retreat at Brasstown Valley.
•discussed working with longtime residents to assist with collecting historical photographs and materials related to the city.
•discussed drafting its bylaws, using Winder or Braselton DDAs as models.
•discussed compiling a DDA map.
•heard from Kumar, who is interested in seeking funding for a long-term project to extend the city’s bike path. He also discussed asking Jackson EMC and Georgia Power about grant funding for downtown LED street lighting.
•discussed working with the city and property owners to place plaques at historical buildings.
•voted to select a DDA logo.
•voted to meet once a month instead of twice monthly. The meeting dates for the remainder of the year are Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
•discussed reviving its ghost walk tour as well as the possibility of hosting a holiday-themed event.
