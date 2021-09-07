The Hoschton City Council has agreed to make a $650,000 purchase to acquire property for the city’s new police department, according to minutes posted from a Sept. 3 called meeting.
The property is located at 4162 Hwy. 53. Impact fees will be used toward the purchase of the property, according to the meeting minutes.
The council met in a nine-minute closed session to discuss real estate acquisition and voted unanimously to purchase the land after returning to open session.
As part of the closing process, the council has authorized mayor pro-tem, Adam Ledbetter to sign all closing papers for the sale.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.