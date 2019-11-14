Two new Hoschton City Council members were slated to be sworn in on Nov. 12 (past the newspaper’s print deadline).
Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter won the city’s Nov. 5 at-large election to fill two council seats. Both attended the council’s work session meeting on Nov. 7.
Council member Susan Powers did not run for re-election and Astin and Ledbetter got more votes than incumbent Mindi Kiewert.
Their election comes amid an ongoing effort by citizens to recall two other council members, Mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland.
KIEWERT ADVISES RESPECT
Both Powers and Kiewert were recognized at the council's Nov. 7 meeting for their service to the city.
In her remarks to the council and assembled group of citizens, Kiewert congratulated Astin and Ledbetter on their election and said she hoped their election would help heal the city.
“I hope that there is healing in our community," she said. "I hope that we can get behind, beside, over — whatever you want to call it — everything that we have been through.”
Although Kiewert was not directly involved in the recall controversy involving Kenerly and Cleveland, she nevertheless came under intense public criticism for not speaking out against the two during the recall effort.
She asked citizens to be respectful of Ledbetter and Astin, along with the other council members.
“They’re only human and everything that you say at them, they have to take home with them,” she said. “And they have to sleep at night knowing the words that you have hit them with. So please be respectful of them.”
With that, Kiewert exited the meeting, saying she had heard enough comments from citizens, which was the next item on the agenda.
"I’ve stayed for enough public comments before, so I’m going to excuse myself before I have to listen to those again,” Kiewert said before leaving the meeting to applause.
OTHER ACTION PLANNED TUESDAY
The council was also set to vote on several other items during its Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting, including:
•waiving the depot rental fee for Angel Ride, a non-profit group that hosts an annual benefit bike ride.
•a third-party inspection ordinance in response to new state regulations.
•several administrative zoning changes including a city initiated rezoning of 21 parcels on West Jefferson and Bell Ave. from R2 to R3 to put the properties into “a more appropriate zoning classification;" creating more standard lot width requirements for residential developments; changing the minimum lot size requirement for townhomes to 2,400 sq. ft.; and correcting a scrivener's error that got some zoning uses mixed up.
•a bid request for upkeep at the Hoschton Train Depot. Three bids were received, ranging from $4,200 to $16,500.
•a change to the city's rules for addressing the council, eliminating a requirement to verbally state an address.
•a contract renewal with JAT Consulting, the city's financial consulting group.
•a resolution on a language access plan for the CBDG grant, ensuring the town has a process in place to translate documents related to the grant for non-English speakers.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Nov. 7 meeting, the council:
•held a three-minute closed session on personnel, real estate and litigation with no action following.
•learned the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission will host a meeting on the town's comprehensive plan on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at city hall. Additional meetings are planned.
•learned there will be a budget hearing Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. A special called meeting will follow at 6 p.m. for the council to vote on a trash pickup RFP.
