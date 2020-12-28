The Hoschton City Council plans to vote on Jan. 11 to raise the council and mayor's pay starting in 2022.
The council vote calls for the mayor to be paid $1,000 per month and council members $500 per month. The mayor and council currently get $25 per meeting per month with a cap of $75 per month.
Mayor Shannon Sell said Dec. 21 that the reason for the pay hike is to encourage people to run for office and that serving on the council shouldn't be a financial burden to people.
"In the future when I'm no longer mayor, I want a qualified person on this council and mayor," he said. "I want somebody that's smart, that's willing to work and that's not up here wasting time. I want an educated person that's got the best interest of the city at heart and also that knows what they're doing."
Sell said he also wants to expand the council to six members from the current four.
He said the total cost to the city for a better-paid council would only be a total of $48,000 per year, an amount he said was worth it.
