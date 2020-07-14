The City of Hoschton is poised to adopt a total rewrite of its regulations for businesses locating inside the town's Hwy. 53 overlay district at its July 20 meeting.
The Hoschton City Council held a public hearing on the rewrite July 13. The issue had previously been heard by the town's planning commission, which recommended approval.
The rewrite does not change the boundaries of the overlay district, but does include some exemptions for small buildings under 1,000 sq. ft. and for manufacturing and industrial buildings not facing Hwy. 53.
The main focus of the overlay will now be on building design standards, including materials used. Provision dealing with development characteristics (internal roads, grading, etc.) have been removed from the overlay procedures. Those items are included in land disturbance and development permitting process.
Also removed from the old language is the listing of permitted and prohibited uses in the overlay. Some of those conflicted with each other and with the underlying zoning regulations in the district.
Under the rewrite, determinations will be reviewed by the planning commission before a final decision is made by the city's zoning administrator.
The goal of the overlay district is to regulate new commercial development along Hoschton's main corridor.
One citizen, Mike Bagwell, spoke during the public hearing and asked about how the overlay would impact land in the industrial park that is off of Hwy. 53. He said the city's website had incomplete information about the district. He also said he was unaware that the district went as far back as 500 ft. off of Hwy. 53, a situation he said would affect industrial building construction in the park.
City planner Jerry Weitz said that a text amendment in the new overlay regulations exempts industrial buildings that don't face Hwy. 53. Weitz said that was a quicker fix to the issue than attempting to create a new overlay map.
MORATORIUM ENDED, TAXES QUESTIONED
The council also voted 3-1 (with Shantwon Astin opposed) to end its moratorium on issuing building permits in the city.
The council had previously issued the moratorium to allow city planners to develop a city impact fees system on new construction, especially new residential construction in the massive Twin Lakes community development.
Money generated from the impact fees will be used to pay for some major capital projects, one of which is building a police station.
However, the city doesn't currently have a city police department.
Citizen Tammy Ranus asked the council where the money would come from for operating a city police force.
"The impact fees may cover the buildings, but what about the operational costs?" she asked.
Ranus wanted to know if the city planned to implement a city property tax, something the town does not now have.
"Will that expense fall on the citizens with city taxes in the form of a millage rate? How do you plan on paying for this?" she said. "... Are there plans for a public meeting on a city tax or millage rate and if not, why? If we are going to have one, when? It needs to happen quickly if you're going to because people have a lot to say about it. You all may not be out in the community, but I am and I'm getting an earful. People are upset and are concerned about what the millage rate could do to them."
OTHER PENDING ACTION
In other business slated to be voted on July 20, the council will:
• act on an updated 5-year water purchase agreement with the Town of Braselton. The new agreement doubles Hoschton's allotment to 200,000 gpd.
• consider an updated building permit ordinance that requires certificates of occupancy within 18 months on commercial projects and 12 months on residential projects. Extensions could be granted if there are unusual circumstances.
• consider an updated performance bond ordinance to raise the amount from 110% to 135%.
• act to surplus two old city trucks.
