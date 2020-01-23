Hoschton will transition to a new trash pickup service in the next couple of weeks.
According to the city's social media, Waste Pro's last day of pickup will be Jan. 29. The company will be picking up trash and carts during that time.
White Oak, the city's new trash and recycling vendor, will deliver new cans to citizens beginning Jan. 27. The process will take 2-3 days to deliver to all residents.
White Oak will begin trash pick up on Monday, Feb. 3.
The city has been with a temporary waste disposal company for several months. In a "blind review" of the bids received for service, the Hoschton City Council chose to allow staff to move forward with negotiations with top choice, Waste Pro. But the company later said it did not plan to move forward with the contract. The council then authorized the town attorney to negotiate and finalize the contract with the town's second choice, White Oak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.