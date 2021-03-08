The City of Hoschton is over midway to completion of its $ 2.5 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade, according to city administrator Gary Fesperman.
The project is scheduled to be completed and operational by early July of this year.
The project will provide the city the ability to treat 500,000 gpd, up from the current 200,000 gpd.
A phase 3 of the project will begin after the current construction is done, which will include additional equipment and plant upgrades to increase the daily treatable flow from 500,000 to 950,000 GPD, Fesperman said. The estimated project cost for Phase 3 will be $8-10 million with a projected completion date of mid-year 2026.
Phase 4 will follow soon afterwards to increase the wastewater flow capacity to 2 million gpd with a projected completion date of Fall 2030, which coincides with the anticipated completion of the Twin Lakes / Cresswind 1,400-acre community.
The past several weeks of cold wet weather impeded the concrete installation of the circular wall forms and rebar for the two Clarifiers in the current phase of the project, Fesperman said. But drier weather last week allowed this portion of the project to move forward again and concrete is being poured.
These circular walls must be poured in thirds instead of all at once. Once the first third of the wall is poured, then the next third is poured and then the final third poured until the entire circular wall has been completed.
