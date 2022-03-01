Hoschton’s new water tower project is progressing faster than expected as the city moves to increase its water capacity.
According to city manager Joe Hayes, work on the West Jackson water tower — which will be located on West Jackson Rd. near West Jackson Elementary School — is approximately a month ahead of schedule.
Welding for the tower has been completed, according to Hayes, while X-rays of all the welds have also been completed. Once those are approved, Hayes said the sand blasting phase of the project can begin.
“On one of the original schedules we had, sand blasting wasn’t supposed to start until April,” Hayes said. “So, we’re a month ahead on that.”
The tower is expected to be ready by either late July or early August. With a tank spanning 50 feet in diameter, the tower will hold 500,000 gallons. By comparison, the city’s in-town tank holds 100,000 gallons. One side of the water tank will bare Hoschton’s city logo, while the other will bare the Jackson County High School Panther logo.
The West Jackson tower is one part of the city’s plans to up its water capacity.
Plans are already in the works to build a one-million gallon tank on the Southside of town on Jopena Blvd. where property has been acquired. The Southside tower will be located across from the large Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions, which will total 2,600 homes when both are built out.
Work on the Southside tower will likely begin after the West Jackson tower is up-and-running.
“We’re probably going to finish this one (the West Jackson tower) and then probably look at starting that one,” Hayes said.
