The Hoschton Women’s Civic Club will host a meet-the-candidates event Tuesday, Oct. 19 in advance of the city’s Nov. 2 mayoral election.
The event will be held at Hoschton’s historic depot at 7 p.m.
Incumbent mayor Shannon Sell is running against challenger Lauren O’Leary.
For more information about the event, contact Dot McAlvin at 706-654-7088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.