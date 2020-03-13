Area hospitals are altering their visitation policies in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, along with it sister facilities has issued the following guidelines:
Emergency department, inpatient rooms and labor and delivery will be limited to one visitor per room and the visitor must be at least 12 years old.
Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) are restricted to only the baby’s mother and the other NICU wristband holder.
No visitors will be allowed into the intensive care unit (ICU), except for end-of-life-care.
New Horizons Limestone and Lanier Park have restricted visitation.
Certain exceptions may be made to these policies on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, visitors who are feeling sick at all are asked to stay home and seek medical attention.
Visitation limitations and restrictions vary from unit to unit based on the needs of the patients in those areas.
ATHENS
Piedmont Athens Regional will now screen all people coming into its facility for the virus.
Additionally, Piedmont will not permit more than two visitors for each patient and no children under the age of 13 will be permitted to enter the facility except for those who are coming in for healthcare services.
