Just how serious is the COVID-19 virus?
There appears to be differing opinions on the matter as some people are gripped by fear while others seem to think the virus is little more than another kind of flu.
That question came up at the Jackson County COVID planning meeting March 12 where GEMA Area 1 coordinator Don Strength appeared to play down the seriousness of the virus.
"Common senses, we've lost it — that's why we are where we are right now," he said.
Strength said that people seeing images of emergency tents in California on television is "driving this."
"Not to minimize what we've got, I'm just saying the media isn't helping us any," he said.
Earlier in March, Strength supported a similar comment on social media that came from a GEMA colleague who said, "The news media should not be your trusted source for any disease outbreak."
IBUPROFEN
When one person asked at the meeting what makes the Coronavirus worse than other types of epidemics, such as the H1N1 virus of a few years ago, Strength said, "We live in a different world today... I almost answered that question, but I thought better of it."
But a representative from the Northeast Georgia Health District seemed to have a different view.
"The scariest thing about it is that it's new," she said.
She said that while other Coronaviruses have been around for a long time and that this strain affects people in some ways similar to the flu, the COVID-19 is a "novel strain" with no vaccine available and no natural immunity built up in the population.
But Strength appeared to suggest that COVID-19 wasn't much different than the seasonal flu.
"Let me ask you this question: So someone is tested positive, what treatment are they given?"
After the health department official outlined the general response for those who test positive, Strength said, "Ibuprofen, Ibuprofen is used. What do you use for a headache?"
Strength said that the situation was almost a panic.
"The unknown is driving — I hate to use the word panic — but I'm afraid we're just that side of it, really," he said. "You're going to get cases in Jackson County; we're going to get cases in every county in the state. It's gonna happen. We have flu cases in every county in this state. It's going to happen.... those of us who do this kind of stuff for a living have got to stay calm and help folks through it and maybe 60 to 90 days from now, we'll be looking back on this and use it as a learning tool for the next thing that comes along, and there will be a next thing."
But a private citizen who attended the meeting pushed back on the idea that COVID-19 was like the flu.
"This ain't the same as the flu," he said.
NOT MUCH DATA
Testing for the virus in the U.S. has been very low compared to many other nations, so getting accurate data on how the virus is hitting people is spotty. While the data is incomplete, it suggests that the mortality rate for COVID-19 is much higher than the seasonal flu.
That's especially true with older people who have underlying medical problems.
More details about the virus are available from the CDC at:
