While the nation watches the devastating impact COVID-19 is having on major urban areas like New York City, the impact on rural areas like Jackson County can seem remote.
But according to a projection by the website Carrot Health, Jackson County could see 41 deaths from the virus.
The website models every county in the nation and applies a formula in an effort to estimate the impact on the community from the virus based on what is known about its effects.
The model for Jackson County assumes that 10 percent of adults will become infected (5,742 people) and that of those, 3.6 percent (206 people) will require critical care. Of those 206 critically ill patients, the model assumes that 20 percent will die, equating to 41 deaths.
The model could be a best-case scenario since the virus appears to be highly-contagious and could infect far more than 10 percent of the population.
Using the same assumptions, the model shows that nationwide, up to 319,800 could die from the virus. That number is above the 240,000 number being used by other national models to predict the virus' impact.
