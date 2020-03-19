The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) will be transitioning to “limited access” for clients and services starting Friday, March 20, in response to the most recent recommendations from government leaders about slowing the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
“To minimize the risk to the most vulnerable among us, we will be limiting human to human contact until further notice,” says Julie Edwards, HSNEGA Executive Director. “The health and well-being of the animals in our care, our team, as well as the community we serve continue to be our top priority as we also continue to be dedicated to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable animals in our community. ”
The changes taking place Friday include:
•Adoptions and surrender of animals will be by appointment only.
•Spay/neuter surgery clients will be asked to wait in their car and the HSNEGA medical team will then be picking up and delivering pets to and from client cars to limit personal contact.
•Healthy Pet Clinic clients will be asked to wait in their car and the HSNEGA medical team will contact clients via phone or text when it is time for their appointment and place them directly in an exam room. HSNEGA is kindly asking for one adult only to enter the building with their pet(s).
Healthy Pet Clinic hours will be Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to continue to serve the pets and people of our community as much as possible, and for as long as we can, while ensuring we are mindful of safety and limiting exposure,” Edwards says. “We also want to be able to help the homeless and neglected animals who need our services, and many pets in our care still need homes as well, and we are committed to ensuring they have that opportunity.”
Though the Adoption Center closed to general public foot traffic, potential adopters can visit the HSNEGA website at visit HSNEGA.org/adopt to see all of HSNEGA’s adoptable rescues and email Adopt@HSNEGA.org to schedule an appointment. Adoption Center appointment hours will be Tuesday-Sunday 12-6 pm.
“We will be continuing to monitor conditions and notify the public of additional changes or updates,” says Edwards. “Rescue is a 24/7/365 job and we are working hard to stay well and save lives but we can only provide essential care to the animals who need help, regardless of the environment around us, with the support of the community.”
The Humane Society of Northeast Georiga is located at 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501. For up-to-date information about HSNEGA’s response to COVID-19 please visit HSNEGA.org/HSNEGA-COVID-19-updates.
