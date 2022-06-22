An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a wooded area on Paradise Point Road in the Flowery Branch area, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office press release.
The remains have been sent for autopsy to determine the identity of the person and the cause of death.
It may be several days before autopsy results are available. Until that time, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will have no other information to offer in the investigation.
