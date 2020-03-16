The Humane Society of Jackson County is in dire need of pet food donations. Other supplies can also be dropped off.
"We usually have a stocked room-full of food for families registered in our 'Bountiful Bowls' program," organizers state. "The program assists families that need a little financial assistance by providing them with pet food monthly — and this helps people continue to keep their family pets, and not have to surrender them to the shelters or worse."
This year's collections are already significantly down, organizers state.
"...with with recent healthy threats and new economic hardships to families, we only anticipate it getting worse," HSJC leaders state.
Donation bins are now permanent at Infinity Floating and Healing Center, 32 Johnson Dr., Braselton.
Normal business hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"I would suggest anyone interested, watch Infinity's FB for new postings and/or call their phone number to ensure they are open (in the event of the virus)," organizers state.
