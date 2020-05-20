Rick Humphrey has been named president and general manager of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Humphrey replaces Geoff Lee, who announced his retirement last week.
He will resume the new role immediately.
In an announcement about the move, Road Atlanta said Humphrey's familiarity with the facility — as well as more than 25 years of track operations experience — allowed for an immediate transition.
Humphrey has been vice president of IMSA Properties since 2014 with Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as his base of operation. In that role, he oversaw management of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway and Seven Sebring Hotel, the announcement said.
Prior to that, Humphrey was vice president of Zoom Motorsports and had worked at Talladega Superspeedway from 1993 to 2010, first as director of public relations and later as president.
In his new position at Road Atlanta, Humphrey will concentrate his efforts on the day-to-day operation and promotion of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the announcement said. He will report to David Pettit, IMSA senior vice president of marketing and business operations.
“We are grateful to Geoff Lee for his many contributions to the success of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Pettit. “Geoff and Rick Humphrey worked together to transform Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta into the world-class facility it has become, and Rick is a natural choice to succeed Geoff. In his previous role, Rick developed a firm understanding of our sport and operation; we expect a seamless transition.”
Humphrey said he looks forward to the challenge in his new role at the Braselton racing facility.
“The opportunity to serve as president and general manager at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is a challenge that I am looking forward to,” said Humphrey. “Many positive things have happened here through the years and Geoff has certainly left a solid foundation to build upon. That foundation, coupled with a well-prepared staff and the tremendous growth of IMSA makes this a great time for Michelin Raceway.”
