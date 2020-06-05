The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funding for several construction projects in Gwinnett County to improve local roads and bridges. The 2020 LMIG funding has a combined total of more than $12 million.
Among the projects to receive funding is the SR 211 widening project, according to a news release sent out by State Representative Timothy Barr (R-Lawrenceville).
“Over the last several years, the Georgia Department of Transportation has reaffirmed its commitment to House District 103 by pouring its resources into projects that meet our growing community’s needs,” said Rep. Barr. “As the Gwinnett and Hall County areas continue to experience incredible population growth, I know that GDOT will continue serves as a great partner to implement projects that keep our citizens safe, as well as encourage new opportunities for families and businesses to thrive.”
Upcoming projects include resurfacing Hwy. 20 from Laurel Dr. to SR 316. The estimated letting for that project is 2021.
The second project will widen SR 211 from Pinot Noir Dr. to SR 347. The project’s estimated letting is 2022.
UPDATES ON CURRENT PROJECTS
Rep. Barr also provided updates on current projects across the Gwinnett area. The project on I-85 at SR 324 is being overseen by the Gwinnett County DOT and has been cleared of trees. The construction of a bridge at this location is 50-percent complete and has beams being set. Drainage is also being worked on.
Additionally, a project on Spout Springs Rd. from I-985 to Union Cir. is in Phase 1. This project has been cleared of trees, utility relocations are under way, major grading has begun, as well as installing drainage pipes. This project is 17-percent complete as of the end of April.
Additionally, Rep. Barr announced that multiple GDOT projects, including several widening projects, are complete or nearly completed. A project on I-85, which was north of Old Peachtree to Hamilton Mill Rd., is complete and closed out.
The widening of I-85 from I-985 to north of SR 53 is nearly completed. All lanes are open to traffic open from I-985 to SR 211. The Flowery Branch Road bridge over I-85 is still under construction and paving is still underway between SR 211 to SR 53.
A widening project of SR 347/Friendship Road from McEver Road to Lake Lanier (into the Lake Lanier Islands) has completed Phase II, and the project’s contractor is currently closing out and performing cleanup of this project.
A widening project on SR 13 through the city of Rest Haven to SR 347 is starting final asphalt surfacing, which will open two lanes in each direction. This project is 82-percent complete as of the end of April, and the completion date is July 13.
For more information on the GDOT’s Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant, please click here.
