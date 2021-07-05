Hwy. 332 between Pendergrass and the Braselton area was slated to reopen early this week.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it had completed work on replacing two bridges on Hwy. 332, a situation that had the road closed for detours in recent months.
The corridor is a key link from the North Jackson Area to West Jackson, especially with the impending opening of the new Jackson County High School located off of Hwy. 332 on Skelton Rd.
