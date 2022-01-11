The Hwy. 332 bridge over I-85 will close on Jan. 31 as part of the I-85 widening project. The bridge, which is being replaced, will remain closed for an estimated 180 days, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Georgia DOT has coordinated with local government to develop a detour using alternate state routes:
•To access Hwy. 332 north of I-85, local traffic will take Hwy. 124 and turn left onto Hwy. 11 (Winder Hwy), left onto Hwy. 129 and left onto Hwy. 332.
•To access Hwy. 332 south of I-85, local traffic will take Hwy. 129, turn right onto Hwy. 11 (Winder Hwy), right onto Hwy. 124, and right onto Hwy. 332. The detour route is approximately 20 minutes.
